I hear positive remarks from FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan - OSCE Chair-in.......(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. I am hearing positive remarks from the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Borg added that there's no gain in dwelling on the past, and it is necessary to accept a new reality.

He expressed hope that a comprehensive peace agreement will soon be reached between the parties.

"The OSCE is listening to both countries. We must accept the new realities. We hope that a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement will soon be reached between the parties. We welcome the start of the border delimitation process between the two countries," the official pointed out.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

