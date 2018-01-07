Criminal case filed in connection with bus accident in Baku (UPDATE)

7 January 2018 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

Details added (first version posted on 13:16).

A Daewoo passenger bus #175 (license plate 99-XM-581) fell into a ravine after the driver lost control of the bus on Zikh highway in Baku on January 6.

Policemen and representatives of the prosecutor’s office of Baku’s Khatai district immediately carried out investigative and operational-search measures, a joint statement of Baku’s Main Police Department and the city prosecutor's office says.

As a result of these measures, a passenger bus driver, who was involved in the accident and disappeared from the scene, was detained.

