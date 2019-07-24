Best moments of 2nd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)

24 July 2019 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The second day of competitions in artistic gymnastics is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 24.

The qualifying competitions in women's gymnastics are being held today. Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

