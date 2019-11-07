New visits of Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Aiming to simplify human lives through implementation of technological innovations and effective solutions, “Azercell Telecom” LLC continues to organize free ophthalmological inspections. During October, Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic” has examined the schoolchildren of Hazi Aslanov and Nasimi branches of the Republican Child and Youth Development Center №2 of Baku. Also, children from low-income families and infants with disabilities were examined within the visit of the clinic to Bakikhanov settlement, Sabunchu district. Overall, about 100 children benefited from free eye inspections conducted by Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic”in October.

Started its activity on June 1, 2011, on “International Children's Day”, Azercell “Mobile Eye Clinic” is equipped with advanced medical facilities. Established with the view to carry out inspection and treatment of children deprived of parental care, the clinic also provides the free service to low-income families, elderly and internally displaced people.

It should be emphasized that all medical examinations and treatment provisions are carried out by the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union, with the support of Azercell.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996.

Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news