Azerbaijan preparing to vaccinate citizens with Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

Citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to be vaccinated against coronavirus with the Russian 'Sputnik V' vaccine from May 18, Trend reports referring to the joint statement by the Azerbaijani State Agency for Mandatory Medical Health Insurance (MHI), the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), and the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination will be carried out at the Baku Health Center, located at the following address: 112 Azadlig Avenue.

Citizens aged over 18 and those for whom vaccination is not contraindicated can receive the vaccine.

Russian 'Sputnik V' vaccine has been approved in 65 countries.