Azerbaijan confirms 73 more COVID-19 cases, 287 recoveries (UPDATE)
details added (first version posted on 20:12)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 73 new COVID-19 cases, 287 patients have recovered, Trend reports on June 11 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 335,065 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 328,194 of them have recovered, and 4,951 people have died. Currently, 1,920 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,515 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,606,364 tests have been conducted so far.
