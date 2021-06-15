Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 177 recoveries (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 177 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on June 15 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 335,264 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 328,876 of them have recovered, and 4,958 people have died. Currently, 1,430 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,316 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,637,889 tests have been conducted so far.
