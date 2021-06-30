Azerbaijani wrestler Kanan Geybatov defeats Armenian athlete becoming European champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

European Championship in freestyle wrestling among juniors continues in Dortmund, Germany, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani wrestler Kanan Geybatov, competing in the 61 kg weight category, defeated the Ukrainian athlete in the first fight with a minimum score, then, having won over the representative of France, reached the semifinals. After that, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated the Georgian wrestler and reached the final.

On June 30, Geybatov won a fight with an Armenian athlete and became the European champion.