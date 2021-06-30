Azerbaijani wrestler Kanan Geybatov defeats Armenian athlete becoming European champion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
European Championship in freestyle wrestling among juniors continues in Dortmund, Germany, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani wrestler Kanan Geybatov, competing in the 61 kg weight category, defeated the Ukrainian athlete in the first fight with a minimum score, then, having won over the representative of France, reached the semifinals. After that, the Azerbaijani athlete defeated the Georgian wrestler and reached the final.
On June 30, Geybatov won a fight with an Armenian athlete and became the European champion.
Latest
International Media Forum with participation of political scientists and journalists held in Ashgabat
Moscow, Ankara intend to contribute to normalization of practical co-op between Baku and Yerevan - Russian FM
Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center
Projects under implementation jointly with EBRD - important for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - Minister
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister