Armenia tried to appropriate Albanian churches - head of Albanian-Udi community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Armenia tried to Armenianize Albanian churches, Chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan Robert Mobili told Trend’s Karabakh bureau during his visit to the Albanian churches in the Chinarli village of the Khojavand district.

According to Mobili, the village has a very rich Albanian cultural heritage.

"The district has two Albanian churches. The largest of them is located in the village of Chinarli, which is part of the administrative territory of Hadrut, and today we visited it. This territory was under Armenian occupation for about 30 years and has been liberated for a year already. Hadrut is a holy place for us, it has several ancient Albanian churches, one of which is in Chinarli," Mobili said.

“Armenia tried to present them as their own, but the elements of the Albanian church remained on the churches. Thanks to our martyrs and ghazis, today we can safely visit our temples. We will pray for our martyrs, whom we will never forget. Armenia occupied not only our lands but also destroyed most of the monuments of cultural heritage. Our main task today is to restore the Albanian Christian heritage in these territories,” he added.