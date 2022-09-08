New head of USAID mission in Azerbaijan assumes position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Michael Nehrbass assumed his position as the new Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the USAID.

Prior to being named Mission Director, Nehrbass served as Deputy Mission Director in Pakistan. Prior to joining USAID/Pakistan, he oversaw stabilization, economic growth, and democracy and governance activities for USAID/Iraq. Nehrbass joined USAID as a Foreign Service Officer in 2001. He has served in Afghanistan, Angola, Georgia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Iraq, and in USAID’s Africa Bureau in Washington.

Nehrbass has a master’s degree in National Security Strategy from the National War College, a Master’s degree in international relations from the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, and an undergraduate degree in folklore from the University of California at Berkeley.

As Mission Director for Azerbaijan, Nehrbass will oversee USAID programs in support of Azerbaijan’s priorities.

“I look forward to building on the successes of USAID development programs and strengthening our partnerships with the Government of Azerbaijan, the donor community, the private sector, and civil society”, said Nehrbass.

Since 1991, USAID has provided over $427 million to improve the lives of Azerbaijani people.