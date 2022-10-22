Azerbaijan confirms 56 more COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Azerbaijan has detected 56 new COVID-19 cases, 57 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 822,908 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 812,601 of them have recovered, and 9,937 people have died. Currently, 370 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,540 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,303,826 tests have been conducted so far.