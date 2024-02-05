The European Azerbaijan School hosts World Scholar's Cup

On January 27-29, the next tournament of the World Scholar's Cup international olympiad was organized at the European Azerbaijan School in Baku. The World Scholar's Cup is an academic program held annually with the participation of over 15,000 students from more than 65 countries worldwide.

Approximately 1000 students from various schools in Baku participated in the olympiad, testing their knowledge in different fields and across various age groups. Participants competed in two age categories, namely "Junior" and "Senior" groups.

The event started with an engaging opening ceremony featuring rhythmic music and entertaining performances. Following the ceremony, participants engaged in debates, sharing their ideas and thoughts in various discussions. Another group worked on assigned tasks within the framework of "Collaborative Writing."

On the second day of the event, students were drawn into debates and writing activities, competing with their peers. A collective competition was organized, presenting questions on different topics. Students who provided correct answers to the questions took a step forward in their journey to win medals.

In the "Scholars' Show" competition, participants celebrated and enjoyed a fun time together with their team members. At the end of the event, participants were honoured during the award ceremony, receiving gold and silver medals, trophies, and a "Special Award" in various categories.

Overall, students from the European Azerbaijan School won a total of 329 gold and 241 silver medals.