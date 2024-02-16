Indian Embassy in Baku hosts promotional event for ceramic tiles and granite (PHOTO)

On February 8, 2024, the Indian Embassy in Baku organized a significant event to promote Indian ceramic tiles and granite among Azerbaijan's leading importers of ceramic tiles and construction materials. The event served as a platform to highlight the superior quality and cost-effectiveness of Indian ceramics and granite, fostering stronger trade ties between India and Azerbaijan.

Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, the Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the global acclaim for Indian ceramic products. He encouraged Azerbaijani importers to consider the unmatched quality and competitive pricing of Indian ceramic tiles and granite for their procurement needs.

Adding to the event's informative agenda, Mr. Sanjay Jain, Counsellor, presented a detailed overview of the Indian ceramic tiles and granite industry through a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation. He highlighted the use of modern technology and innovative designs in the production of these materials in India, showcasing the country's advancements in the sector.

An eight-member delegation of Indian exporters specializing in ceramic tiles and granite came from India to Azerbaijan to participate in the vent. The delegation, led by a representative from CAPEXIL (Chemical and Allied Products Export Promotion Council of India), engaged in productive business-to-business (B2B) meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts, exploring opportunities for collaboration and trade expansion.

The event concluded on a high note with an interactive Q&A session, where Indian exporters discussed their product offerings in detail. Azerbaijani participants shared their positive experiences and the benefits of trading with Indian partners, reflecting the potential for growth in bilateral trade relations. The Indian Embassy officials assured their continuous support to Azerbaijani traders in their endeavours to source high-quality Indian ceramic tiles, reinforcing the commitment to mutual economic cooperation.

To cap off the successful event, participants were treated to a special Indian dinner, offering a taste of India's rich culinary heritage and further enhancing the cultural exchange between the two countries.