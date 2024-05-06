Happy to be in Shusha today, says US ambassador (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. I am so happy to be in Shusha today, said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby in a video message, Trend reports.

"We have been preparing for this visit for almost two months and I am glad it has finally come together. Thank you for your hospitality. I was extremely impressed by my tour and seeing first-hand how the city is developing. I look forward to continuing my travels throughout Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

Earlier today, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today.

"Ambassador and Danusia Libby traveled to Fuzuli and Shusha today. The Ambassador is meeting with government representatives; touring the Shusha Fortress, Khurshidbanu Natavan House, Khan Gizi Spring, Vagif Mausoleum, and Jidir plain; and meeting with local educators who have participated in Embassy-supported English Language programming," the US Embassy wrote on its Facebook page.