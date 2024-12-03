UN continues to advocate for inclusivity and equal opportunities - coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The United Nations continues to champion inclusivity and equal opportunities for all, said Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters at the event on "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Participation of People with Disabilities," Andreeva expressed her pleasure at celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3rd in partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

"I am thrilled that today, together with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, we are marking this important day once again.

It is a great honor for me to be here with people of diverse abilities and to witness the work of this social integration center, which, as I understand it, is one of the largest of its kind in the South Caucasus. This center offers a platform for discussions on nature, climate change, and what we can do to address the climate crisis. It also shows how, despite the challenges they face in everyday life, people with disabilities can teach us so much," she said.

Andreeva underscored the UN's ongoing advocacy for the principle that every individual, irrespective of their abilities, should enjoy equal access, opportunities, and the right to voice their opinions.

"I am glad that today we once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan adheres to this view when it comes to inclusivity," the official added.

To note, the event titled "Enhancing Climate Solutions with the Involvement of People with Disabilities" has commenced in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event, organized by the United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan, commemorates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

