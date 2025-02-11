Azerbaijan's Gabala winds up Winter Tale' int'l music festival with final concert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The "Winter Tale" International Music Festival, held for the first time in Azerbaijan's Gabala under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and with support from the Ministry of Culture, Baku Music Academy, and "Gilan," has concluded, Trend reports.

The festival, continuing the tradition of the Gabala International Music Festival since 2009, successfully brought together music lovers from around the world, once again capturing the attention of the music community.

The festival, which began on February 7 and lasted for four days, featured performances by renowned musicians, conductors, and music ensembles from Azerbaijan, the UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, and Russia.

On the evening of February 10, the closing concert took place at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. Representatives of the organizing institutions, well-known musicians, music enthusiasts, and guests of the city attended the event.

During the closing concert, People's Artist Anvar Sadigov (accordion), Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab (piano), and the "Gaytaghi" instrumental ensemble performed an exceptional program. The concert featured works by Azerbaijani and Western European composers. The ensemble performed popular pieces based on music from Azerbaijani films, including songs like "Xəyal" from the film "Telefonçu qız," "Doğma nəğmələr," "Anacan, dostum evlənir" by Ruhangiz Gasimova, and the iconic folk song "Laçın," along with dances such as "Uzundərə." These performances were well received by the audience.

The "Winter Fairy Tale" International Music Festival, held for the first time in Gabala with support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, Baku Music Academy, and "Gilan," concluded on a high note. Over the course of the festival, attendees enjoyed concerts by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Symphony Orchestra, Baku Chamber Orchestra, and students from the Baku Choreography Academy, as well as performances by renowned artists from Azerbaijan and abroad, including Aydar Gaynulli's Euphoria from Germany and Russia, Poland's "Glassduo" ensemble, and many others.