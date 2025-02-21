Recent cybersecurity threats already gain more global scale - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Recent threats we face in the field of cybersecurity have already gained even more global scale, Deputy Head of the State Special Communication and Information Security Service, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov said at the 5th summit meeting of IT heads of state institutions today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the threats are not only technological but also manifest in the social and political spheres.

"Especially cyberattacks carried out through artificial intelligence make the fight against them even more challenging.

This year is key for the implementation of Azerbaijan's 'Information Security and Cybersecurity Strategy for 2023-2027'. The completion of most of the strategy's points or their approach to the final stage, along with the importance of the results achieved in this area, serves as an indicator of the effectiveness of the work being carried out.

Recently, threats in the field of cybersecurity have become more complex and spread globally. Cybercriminals are now targeting not only government data and networks but also individual users. To combat these threats, closer cooperation, active knowledge exchange, and increased awareness are necessary.

When focusing on new threat trends, serious issues such as 'deepfake', phishing, and other cyber threats remain among the discussed topics. These attacks can impact not only small organizations but also large ones. All of this indicates that cybersecurity threats affect not only the technological level but also the social and political levels," added Ismayilov.

