Ways for e-commerce development proposed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The volume of electronic trade is growing rapidly in the world, and Azerbaijan, as part of the global economic system, is taking important steps to keep up with these trends, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Orkhan Mammadov said.

Mammadov was speaking at the World E-Commerce Forum Eurasia Baku 2019 conference, Trend reports Nov. 26.

The chairman noted that in Azerbaijan, the expansion of e-commerce coverage, including the expansion of the share of e-commerce in retail sales, the development of cross-border trade, have been set as priorities.

Mammadov noted that in order to carry out a number of measures stipulated by the strategic roadmap for the development of ICT in Azerbaijan, the State Program on expanding digital payments for 2018-2020 has been adopted.

“In addition, a digital trading network website has been created in Azerbaijan,” the chairman said. “We believe that three parties - a citizen, business entities and government agencies are jointly responsible for the development of e-commerce. If a citizen’s primary responsibility is to master digital knowledge and make payments online, then an entrepreneur, organizing an online sale of manufactured and exported products, can expand the interest of the population in this process, while the state, taking steps in the field of regulation and increasing efficiency in this area can encourage e-commerce.”

In conclusion, Mammadov reminded that the main task of the Agency for the Development of SMEs created in 2017 was to support startups, micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

