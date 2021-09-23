S.Korea's export grows 22.9 pct in 1st 20 days of September

South Korea's export logged double-digit growth in the first 20 days of this month amid the continued recovery in global demand, customs office data showed Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The outbound shipment amounted to 36.1 billion U.S. dollars in the September 1-20 period, up 22.9 percent from the same period of last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

Import surged 38.8 percent to 35 billion dollars in the 20-day period, sending the trade surplus to 1.1 billion dollars.

Global demand for locally-made products continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's export kept rising for 10 straight months through August.

During the 20-day period, semiconductor export grew 7.7 percent on a yearly basis, with those for steel, oil products, auto parts and mobile devices expanding in double figures.

Shipment to China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, advanced 19.7 percent for the first 20 days of this month, with those to the United States, the European Union (EU) and Japan rising in double digits.