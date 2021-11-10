Azerbaijani minister discloses forecast growth rate of national economy in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The economy of Azerbaijan is forecasted to grow by more than five percent in 2021, the Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark during discussion of the bill "On state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship on Nov. 10.

The minister also reminded about the growth of added value in the non-oil sector from January through September this year.

"In recent years, the government has been pursuing a policy to develop industrial zones. So far, more than 500 documents in the field of investment promotion have been issued in the country. As for public investments, the preliminary bill of the state budget for 2022 envisions impressive funds for this," he added.