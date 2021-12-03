Azerbaijani parliament approves subsistence minimum size for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The bill “On subsistence minimum in Azerbaijan for 2022” was discussed at the parliament’s plenary session held on Dec.3, Trend reports.

According to the document, the subsistence minimum in the country for next year was set at 210 manat ($123.5), for the working-age population - 220 manat ($129.4), pensioners - 176 manat ($103.5), and children - 193 manat ($113.5).

Following the discussions, the bill was put up to a vote and adopted in the final, third reading.