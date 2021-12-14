Azerbaijan's AZPROMO talks increase in non-oil exports
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports as of December 10, 2021 increased by 45 percent compared to the same period last year, acting head of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said during the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.
According to Abdullayev, the results of nine months of this year give reason to talk about approaching the indicators of 2019.
He noted that the purpose of this business forum is to increase non-oil exports and attract foreign direct investment to Azerbaijan.
