Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Memorandums were signed between Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones and Uzbek associations, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 11th session of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek intergovernmental commission, memorandums were signed between the Agency for Development of Economic Zones and 'Uzbekipaksanoat' Association, as well as between the Agency for Development of Economic Zones and 'Uztekstilprom' Association," the minister wrote.