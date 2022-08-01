...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 1 August 2022 18:49 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. Memorandums were signed between Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones and Uzbek associations, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 11th session of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek intergovernmental commission, memorandums were signed between the Agency for Development of Economic Zones and 'Uzbekipaksanoat' Association, as well as between the Agency for Development of Economic Zones and 'Uztekstilprom' Association," the minister wrote.

Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Agency for Development of Economic Zones, Uzbek associations sign MoUs (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more