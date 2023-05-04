Azerbaijan invests over $6B in restoration of liberated territories - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Azerbaijani government has invested over $6.6 billion over the past three years in the restoration of the liberated territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said during the 56th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Ministry of Finance told Trend.

According to Sharifov, this region has great economic potential due to its strategic geographical location.

"The government of Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has launched the implementation of the Great Return program, which provides for large-scale restoration work in the territories liberated from occupation and the return of former refugees to their homes. To this end, Azerbaijan has carried out and continues to carry out a set of measures aimed at mine clearance," the ministry said.

Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov delivered a speech at the meeting in 2023 themed "The Rebirth of Asia: Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Reform".

The event was attended by about 5,000 people, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior officials, representatives of the private sector, international organizations and organizations of civil society, youth, academia and the media.