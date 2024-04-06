Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 118.8 manat ($69.8) (0.8 percent) at the end of this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 155.1 manat ($91.2) (4.18 percent) compared to last week's figure, amounting to 3,868 manat ($2,275), Trend reports.
|
Change in value of an ounce of gold
|
25 March
|
3,670,5040 ($2,158)
|
1 April
|
3,841,6855 ($2,259)
|
26 March
|
3,670,5040 ($2,158)
|
2 April
|
3,836,8830 ($2,256)
|
27 March
|
3,702,9740 ($2,177)
|
3 April
|
3,882,5620 ($2,283)
|
28 March
|
3,732,8770 ($2,195)
|
4 April
|
3,909,9490 ($2,299)
|
29 March
|
3,790,7790 ($2,229)
|
5 April
|
3,872,5490 ($2,277)
|
-
|
6 April
|
3,960,5750 ($2,329)
|
Average rate per week
|
3,713,5276 ($2,184)
|
Average rate per week
|
3,868,7257 ($2,275)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 3.9249 manat ($1.7), or 5.57 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 44.3782 manat ($25.8), which is five percent, or 2.115 manat ($1.1) more than last week's figure.
|
Change in value of an ounce of silver
|
25 March
|
42,6697 ($25)
|
1 April
|
42,7839 ($25.1)
|
26 March
|
42,6697 ($25)
|
2 April
|
43,0916 ($25.2)
|
27 March
|
41,5748 ($24.4)
|
3 April
|
44,8064 ($26.3)
|
28 March
|
41,9644 ($24.6)
|
4 April
|
46,0403 ($27)
|
29 March
|
42,4373 ($24.9)
|
5 April
|
45,1688 ($26.5)
|
-
|
6 April
|
46,7088 ($27.4)
|
Average rate per week
|
42,2632 ($24.8)
|
Average rate per week
|
44,3782 ($26)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 27.404 manat ($15.8), or 1.12 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 22.0371 manat ($12.9) (1.42 percent) to 1,568.5645 manat ($922.3) compared to last week's figure.
|
Change in value of an ounce of platinum
|
25 March
|
1,553,6045 ($913.5)
|
1 April
|
1,554,5480 ($914.1)
|
26 March
|
1,553,6045 ($913.5)
|
2 April
|
1,542,5970 ($907)
|
27 March
|
1,540,9225 ($905)
|
3 April
|
1,577,6935 ($927.6)
|
28 March
|
1,535,3210 ($902.9)
|
4 April
|
1,595,9685 ($938.2)
|
29 March
|
1,549,1845 ($911.1)
|
5 April
|
1,572,0155 ($924.7)
|
-
|
6 April
|
1,581,9520 ($929.9)
|
Average rate per week
|
1546,5274 ($909.4)
|
Average rate per week
|
1,568,5645 ($922.3)
The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 35.802 manat ($21) (1.86 percent) during the week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 0.63 percent, or 10.7372 manat ($6.2) compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,728.1486 manat ($1,016).
|
Change in value of an ounce of palladium
|
25 March
|
1,735,2750 ($1,020)
|
1 April
|
1,745,3730 ($1,026)
|
26 March
|
1,735,2750 ($1,020)
|
2 April
|
1,718,2240 ($1,010)
|
27 March
|
1,687,1480 ($992.3)
|
3 April
|
1,722,5335 ($1,012)
|
28 March
|
1,701,2325 ($1,000)
|
4 April
|
1,741,7095 ($1,024)
|
29 March
|
1,728,1265 ($1,016)
|
5 April
|
1,712,9030 ($1,007)
|
-
|
6 April
|
1,709,5710 ($1,005)
|
Average rate per week
|
1,717,4114 ($1,009)
|
Average rate per week
|
1,728,1486 ($1,016)
To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel