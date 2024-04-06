Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 6 April 2024 20:06 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 118.8 manat ($69.8) (0.8 percent) at the end of this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 155.1 manat ($91.2) (4.18 percent) compared to last week's figure, amounting to 3,868 manat ($2,275), Trend reports.

Change in value of an ounce of gold

25 March

3,670,5040 ($2,158)

1 April

3,841,6855 ($2,259)

26 March

3,670,5040 ($2,158)

2 April

3,836,8830 ($2,256)

27 March

3,702,9740 ($2,177)

3 April

3,882,5620 ($2,283)

28 March

3,732,8770 ($2,195)

4 April

3,909,9490 ($2,299)

29 March

3,790,7790 ($2,229)

5 April

3,872,5490 ($2,277)

-

6 April

3,960,5750 ($2,329)

Average rate per week

3,713,5276 ($2,184)

Average rate per week

3,868,7257 ($2,275)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 3.9249 manat ($1.7), or 5.57 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 44.3782 manat ($25.8), which is five percent, or 2.115 manat ($1.1) more than last week's figure.

Change in value of an ounce of silver

25 March

42,6697 ($25)

1 April

42,7839 ($25.1)

26 March

42,6697 ($25)

2 April

43,0916 ($25.2)

27 March

41,5748 ($24.4)

3 April

44,8064 ($26.3)

28 March

41,9644 ($24.6)

4 April

46,0403 ($27)

29 March

42,4373 ($24.9)

5 April

45,1688 ($26.5)

-

6 April

46,7088 ($27.4)

Average rate per week

42,2632 ($24.8)

Average rate per week

44,3782 ($26)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 27.404 manat ($15.8), or 1.12 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 22.0371 manat ($12.9) (1.42 percent) to 1,568.5645 manat ($922.3) compared to last week's figure.

Change in value of an ounce of platinum

25 March

1,553,6045 ($913.5)

1 April

1,554,5480 ($914.1)

26 March

1,553,6045 ($913.5)

2 April

1,542,5970 ($907)

27 March

1,540,9225 ($905)

3 April

1,577,6935 ($927.6)

28 March

1,535,3210 ($902.9)

4 April

1,595,9685 ($938.2)

29 March

1,549,1845 ($911.1)

5 April

1,572,0155 ($924.7)

-

6 April

1,581,9520 ($929.9)

Average rate per week

1546,5274 ($909.4)

Average rate per week

1,568,5645 ($922.3)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 35.802 manat ($21) (1.86 percent) during the week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 0.63 percent, or 10.7372 manat ($6.2) compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,728.1486 manat ($1,016).

Change in value of an ounce of palladium

25 March

1,735,2750 ($1,020)

1 April

1,745,3730 ($1,026)

26 March

1,735,2750 ($1,020)

2 April

1,718,2240 ($1,010)

27 March

1,687,1480 ($992.3)

3 April

1,722,5335 ($1,012)

28 March

1,701,2325 ($1,000)

4 April

1,741,7095 ($1,024)

29 March

1,728,1265 ($1,016)

5 April

1,712,9030 ($1,007)

-

6 April

1,709,5710 ($1,005)

Average rate per week

1,717,4114 ($1,009)

Average rate per week

1,728,1486 ($1,016)

To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.

