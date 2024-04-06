Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 118.8 manat ($69.8) (0.8 percent) at the end of this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 155.1 manat ($91.2) (4.18 percent) compared to last week's figure, amounting to 3,868 manat ($2,275), Trend reports.

Change in value of an ounce of gold 25 March 3,670,5040 ($2,158) 1 April 3,841,6855 ($2,259) 26 March 3,670,5040 ($2,158) 2 April 3,836,8830 ($2,256) 27 March 3,702,9740 ($2,177) 3 April 3,882,5620 ($2,283) 28 March 3,732,8770 ($2,195) 4 April 3,909,9490 ($2,299) 29 March 3,790,7790 ($2,229) 5 April 3,872,5490 ($2,277) - 6 April 3,960,5750 ($2,329) Average rate per week 3,713,5276 ($2,184) Average rate per week 3,868,7257 ($2,275)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 3.9249 manat ($1.7), or 5.57 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 44.3782 manat ($25.8), which is five percent, or 2.115 manat ($1.1) more than last week's figure.

Change in value of an ounce of silver 25 March 42,6697 ($25) 1 April 42,7839 ($25.1) 26 March 42,6697 ($25) 2 April 43,0916 ($25.2) 27 March 41,5748 ($24.4) 3 April 44,8064 ($26.3) 28 March 41,9644 ($24.6) 4 April 46,0403 ($27) 29 March 42,4373 ($24.9) 5 April 45,1688 ($26.5) - 6 April 46,7088 ($27.4) Average rate per week 42,2632 ($24.8) Average rate per week 44,3782 ($26)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 27.404 manat ($15.8), or 1.12 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 22.0371 manat ($12.9) (1.42 percent) to 1,568.5645 manat ($922.3) compared to last week's figure.

Change in value of an ounce of platinum 25 March 1,553,6045 ($913.5) 1 April 1,554,5480 ($914.1) 26 March 1,553,6045 ($913.5) 2 April 1,542,5970 ($907) 27 March 1,540,9225 ($905) 3 April 1,577,6935 ($927.6) 28 March 1,535,3210 ($902.9) 4 April 1,595,9685 ($938.2) 29 March 1,549,1845 ($911.1) 5 April 1,572,0155 ($924.7) - 6 April 1,581,9520 ($929.9) Average rate per week 1546,5274 ($909.4) Average rate per week 1,568,5645 ($922.3)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 35.802 manat ($21) (1.86 percent) during the week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 0.63 percent, or 10.7372 manat ($6.2) compared to the indicator of the previous week, amounting to 1,728.1486 manat ($1,016).

Change in value of an ounce of palladium 25 March 1,735,2750 ($1,020) 1 April 1,745,3730 ($1,026) 26 March 1,735,2750 ($1,020) 2 April 1,718,2240 ($1,010) 27 March 1,687,1480 ($992.3) 3 April 1,722,5335 ($1,012) 28 March 1,701,2325 ($1,000) 4 April 1,741,7095 ($1,024) 29 March 1,728,1265 ($1,016) 5 April 1,712,9030 ($1,007) - 6 April 1,709,5710 ($1,005) Average rate per week 1,717,4114 ($1,009) Average rate per week 1,728,1486 ($1,016)

To note, due to the Ramadan holiday falling on April 10 or 11, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has declared April 6 (Saturday) a working day to maintain the order of working days and days off, as April 12 falls on a Friday.

