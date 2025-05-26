Kazakhstan advances its agro-processing game with new plant in Abai region

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region

A sunflower oil processing plant is in the works in Makanchi village, Abai Region, Kazakhstan. Set to wrap up by December 2027, the facility is on track to churn out up to 1,000 tons of refined sunflower oil each year and will open the door to 120 new jobs. The project, which comes in at a whopping 8 billion tenge (around $16 million), has a bit of a leg up thanks to some private investors chipping in.

