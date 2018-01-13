Agricultural output in Kazakhstan increases

13 January 2018 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Nigar Guliyeva - Trend:

In Kazakhstan, the gross output of agricultural products amounted to 4,097 trillion tenge in January-December 2017, which is 2.9 percent more than in 2016, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan said in a message on Jan.13.

During the reporting period, the volume of output amounted to 1,807 trillion tenge for livestock (an increase of 3.9 percent compared to the previous year), crop production - 2,278 trillion tenge (an increase of 2.2 percent), services in the field of agriculture - 12 billion tenge.

The volume of meat production in January-December 2017 was 241,771 tons, which is 9.7 percent more than in 2016.

In the reporting period, milk was produced in the amount of 481,888 tons (an increase of 2 percent compared to the previous year), flour - 4,121,728 tons (an increase of 3.7 percent), bread - 720,510 tons (an increase of 1, 3 percent), croup - 70,535 tons (an increase of 22.6 percent).

Furthermore, the price for imported vegetables fall in price by 25 percent since the beginning of last year. Of the imported products, price for coffee jumped up -17.5 percent, tea - 10.8 percent, dairy products - 10.3 percent, pasta - 7 percent, poultry - 5.1 percent, medicines - 2 percent, 8 percent, vegetables have fallen in price - 25 percent, fruits and nuts - 2.4 percent.

The official exchange rate for Jan.13 is 329.67 KZT / USD.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Number of enterprises in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector increases
Economy news 14:16
Iranian bank discloses details of loans allocated to quake-hit areas
Business 13:56
Iran state insurer to establish special offices on life insurance
Business 13:47
Iran banking system allocates more loans to knowledge-based firms
Business 13:40
Uzbekistan increases export of fruits, vegetables
Economy news 13:34
Uzbekistan sees rise in agriculture production
Economy news 13:29
Iran Mercantile Exchange's ‎offers for Jan. 13
Business 13:26
ILO encourages Azerbaijan to redesign labour market policy (Exclusive)
Economy news 13:19
Uzbek Foreign Ministry to focus on developing foreign economic relations
Economy news 12:24
Uzbekistan's exports increase, regain lost positions
Economy news 12:23
Indonesia warns against owning, selling, trading cryptocurrency
Economy news 12:01
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:34
Three confirmed dead in Iran’s fiery oil tanker crash
Society 11:14
Positive balance of Uzbek foreign trade turnover up by nearly 20 times
Economy news 10:23
World Bank forecasts 4% GDP growth for Iran
Business 10:16
Turkmenistan creating Investment Fund
Economy news 09:57
More foreign companies opening in Uzbekistan
Economy news 09:45
Iran ready to exchange its surplus electricity with neighbors
Business 09:43