Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to become key facility for New Silk Road (Exclusive)

12 June 2018 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port will become one of the key facilities of the transport and logistics complex of the New Silk Road, the director of DARYN Partners Nurzhan Marabaev told Trend.

"Among the multimodal overland container transport routes connecting East Asia with Europe, Iran and Turkey, the way through Kazakhstan is the most efficient in terms of time and cost. Kuryk port is a Kazakh industrial complex on the shore of the Caspian Sea, which will include both logistics and production facilities, increasing Kazakhstan’s transit potential," Marabayev said.

He added that the complex has an advantageous strategic position at the intersection of developing land trade corridors between East and West ( within One Belt, One Road initiative) and North and South (between Iran, India, Russia).

"Kuryk port is intended to carry out two big missions - to increase Kazakhstan's trade with the Caspian countries and increase the transit potential of the Caspian region. The development of the port has given a powerful impetus to the development of the transit and transport potential of the development of cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the countries of the Caspian region, contributing to the implementation of the New Silk Road project," said Marabayev.

Previously, speaking at the SOCAR III International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals, Marabayev also announced the completion of the railway projects in Kazakhstan, which will significantly reduce the distance and cost of cargo transportation, and, accordingly, will increase the volume of cargo transshipment through the ports of Aktau and Kuryk.

