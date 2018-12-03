UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

A controlling interest in the Uzbek leasing company Alliance Leasing has been acquired by the UK-based hedge fund Sturgeon Central Asia Balanced Fund Ltd., the press service of the Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, where the deal took place, told Trend.

It was earlier announced on the exchange’s website that on Nov. 27 at 10:55, 26.67 million shares of Alliance Leasing worth 8 billion soums were sold.

According to the press service, the transaction on the acquisition of 72.21 percent of the shares of the Uzbek company was concluded with Sturgeon Central Asia Balanced Fund Ltd.

The press service of the exchange reminded that Alliance-Leasing’s securities have been included in category "C" of Tashkent RSE’s exchange quotation list from Nov. 13, 2018 by the decision of the exchange board in accordance with the regulations on the exchange quotation list, as well as on the basis of the Listing Commission’s conclusion.

Alliance Leasing was founded on Dec. 29, 2007.

Sturgeon Central Asia Balanced Fund Ltd is a hedge fund launched by Compass Asset Management. The fund is managed by Sturgeon Capital LLP. It invests in public equity and hedging markets. It was formerly known as Kazakh Compass Fund, Ltd.

Earlier, Sturgeon Central Asia Balanced Fund Ltd. also acquired shares of the Uzbek insurance company Universal Sug‘urta. Share of Sturgeon Central Asia Balanced Fund Ltd. in the authorized capital of Universal Sug‘urta is 39.6 percent.

(8299,20 UZS = 1 USD on Nov. 29)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news