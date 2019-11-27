Stadler sells its FLIRT to Azerbaijan for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.27

Stadler sells its FLIRT to Azerbaijan for the first time Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and Stadler have signed a contract for the delivery of ten FLIRT multiple units, Trend reports citing Stadler.

The contract is valued at a good 115 million euros.

Four trains will be configured as interregional trains with diesel-electric propulsion, and three electrical multiple units will be designed respectively as interregional and regional trains.

ADY and Stadler have signed a contract for the development and construction of ten five-car FLIRT trains in three different versions.

Four trains will have a diesel-electric drive (DMU) to be used in interregional traffic. Six trains will be driven electrically (EMU). Of these, three will be used for interregional traffic, and a further three will be designed as regional trains for suburban transport.

The FLIRT trains for ADY are designed for the Russian broad gauge of 1,520 millimetres. The GOST profile with a vehicle width of over 3.48 metres and a vehicle height of over 4.60 metres results in a spacious interior. The interregional trains offer a particularly high level of comfort, with a bistro and comfortable seats with electric controls in first class. The interregional DMU are 106.76 meters long and offer a seats to 271 passengers. The diesel-electric FLIRT has an additional short car body, the PowerPack, which holds the four diesel engines and parts of the drive equipment. The interregional EMU vehicles are 92.96 metres long. They provide seats for 236 passengers. Finally, the regional EMU vehicles are also 92.96 metres long. They provide seats for 255 passengers as well as sufficient standing room for short local journeys.

