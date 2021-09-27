Iran’s exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint up

Business 27 September 2021 09:31 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint up
President Ilham Aliyev addressing the nation on occasion of Remembrance Day - LIVE Politics 10:00
Karabakh to become region of prosperous development - ETIC Politics 09:56
Azerbaijan to suspend traffic flow to mark Remembrance Day Society 09:46
Hungary plans to launch flights to Uzbekistan - ministry Transport 09:45
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran soars Business 09:33
Iran’s Mashhad TPP boosts electricity generation Oil&Gas 09:33
Iran’s exports via Bilasuvar border checkpoint up Business 09:31
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 09:29
Azerbaijan's successful political course is basis of Victory in Patriotic War - MP Politics 09:29
Georgia increases export of fruit and vegetable juices Business 09:25
Competent state administration - main factor in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - former FM Politics 09:25
Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints Oil&Gas 09:24
Number of mines launched in Iran declines Business 09:11
KOICA Office in Azerbaijan announces a tender Tenders 09:00
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on occasion of Remembrance Day Politics 08:32
1,878 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:24
Azerbaijan is key geopolitical player on int'l arena, which was also achieved by victory in Second Karabakh War, Russian military expert says Politics 08:00
Azerbaijan's First VP shares publication on occasion of Remembrance Day (PHOTO) Politics 07:57
German center-left SPD beats conservative union CDU/CSU in general election: provisional results Europe 07:35
Pfizer CEO believes world could return to normal in a year after pandemic Other News 07:08
COVID-19 pandemic cut life expectancy by most since World War Two –study Other News 06:30
Four people killed in car accident in Russia Russia 05:58
PACE autumn session opens in Strasbourg Europe 05:21
Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties Other News 04:44
Israel reports 2,616 new COVID-19 cases Israel 04:07
EU says U.S. trade, tech council to boost its clout, set rules for 21st century Europe 03:25
Israel receives 3 new F-35 stealth jets Israel 02:56
UK records another 32,417 coronavirus cases Europe 02:21
Pfizer CEO: COVID-19 vaccine data for kids will be submitted to FDA in ‘days’ US 01:48
U.S. administers 390.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 01:10
Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade up 31 pct in H1 2021 Arab World 00:34
44 days before Victory: Azerbaijan remembering victims of Armenian aggression Politics 00:05
Georgia unveils data on exported cheese Business 26 September 23:40
SDP's candidate for Chancellor says Germans want change Europe 26 September 23:32
Inclusive Afghan govt critical for Kabul airport deal, Erdogan says Turkey 26 September 23:04
New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers US 26 September 22:39
Iran fails to fully honour agreement on monitoring equipment, IAEA says Nuclear Program 26 September 22:14
Hamilton wins epic Russian GP after Norris spins in rain Other News 26 September 21:38
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on occasion of Remembrance Day (PHOTO) Politics 26 September 21:18
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 26 September 21:05
Kazakhstan's export volumes to Ireland plummet amid COVID-19 Business 26 September 21:04
Azerbaijan judo team wins second gold medal at Grand Prix in Zagreb Society 26 September 21:04
German conservatives, Social Democrats tied in vote to decide Merkel successor Europe 26 September 20:43
Iran Tea Organization unveils volume of tea harvesting Business 26 September 20:11
Azerbaijani soldiers showed great bravery, skill and commitment during second Karabakh war – Bryza Politics 26 September 20:00
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 28 Oil&Gas 26 September 19:32
Azerbaijani Air Force fighter performs another demonstration flight at Technofest-2021 (PHOTO) Society 26 September 19:31
Georgia's vaccination rate should rev up, NCDC Head says Georgia 26 September 18:58
Tesla Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage -sources Other News 26 September 18:48
Iran sends 2nd consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: media Iran 26 September 18:40
Iran shares data on generation of Yazd TPP Oil&Gas 26 September 18:21
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 September 18:00
Azerbaijan names number of vaccinated citizens Society 26 September 17:26
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen Politics 26 September 17:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,029 more COVID-19 cases, 2,680 recoveries Society 26 September 16:58
Uzbekneftegaz shares data on oil prices on exchange trading Oil&Gas 26 September 16:57
Gas consumption in Iran down Oil&Gas 26 September 16:49
Residents of Aghdam make another trip to their native lands (PHOTO) Politics 26 September 16:48
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 26 Society 26 September 16:47
Moment of silence to be held in Baku on September 27 Society 26 September 16:47
Iran sees increase in red meat production Business 26 September 16:41
Taliban ask airlines to resume international flights to Afghanistan World 26 September 16:15
Delta airliner makes emergency landing in Athens Europe 26 September 15:39
Flu expected to return in Turkey, in hand with COVID-19 surge Turkey 26 September 15:27
56 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 26 September 15:08
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation thanks to leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 September 15:00
Azerbaijani ecology ministry opens tender for its administrative office repair Tenders 26 September 14:51
Chinese tech execs support 'common prosperity', helping SMEs at internet summit Other News 26 September 14:41
Iran's CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 26 September 14:31
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert Politics 26 September 14:01
Georgia reports 1,132 coronavirus cases, 2,956 recoveries, 30 deaths Georgia 26 September 13:50
Israeli troops kill four Hamas members in West Bank raids Israel 26 September 13:19
Iran's Ramin TPP increases electricity generation Oil&Gas 26 September 12:32
Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal at Grand Prix in Hungary (PHOTO) Society 26 September 12:28
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO) Society 26 September 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev will address nation on occasion of Remembrance Day on September 27 Politics 26 September 12:14
At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen’s Marib: Military sources Arab World 26 September 11:36
All countries based on truth, justice rejoice over Azerbaijan's victory - Iranian ambassador (Exclusive) Politics 26 September 11:01
Inflation rate in Iran soars Finance 26 September 10:56
National Depository Center announces tender on purchase of security system Economy 26 September 10:55
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 26 Uzbekistan 26 September 10:54
Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor Europe 26 September 10:48
Georgia reveals its top trading partners in total external trade turnover Business 26 September 10:15
Airport closed as La Palma volcano eruption intensifies Europe 26 September 10:03
At least 3 dead in U.S. passenger train derailment US 26 September 09:28
LG Electronics to buy stake in Israeli auto cybersecurity firm ICT 26 September 08:56
2,192 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 26 September 08:27
USAID eyes co-op with Turkmenistan to implement e-commerce campaigns ICT 26 September 08:00
Georgia reduces onion import Business 26 September 07:29
Israel's PM to meet UAE, Bahrain ministers in New York Israel 26 September 06:48
France to double COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries Europe 26 September 06:07
Iran, Venezuela sign oil export deal Oil&Gas 26 September 05:25
UN Secretary met with Azerbaijani FM Politics 26 September 04:48
G20 summit on Afghanistan planned on September 28 World 26 September 04:11
Israeli PM says to meet Gulf ministers in U.S. Israel 26 September 03:38
Germany set to vote in most unpredictable elections in years Europe 26 September 02:56
Putin and Erdogan planning to discuss Syria in Sochi Russia 26 September 02:13
Turkey reports 26,145 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 26 September 01:35
New Beijing airport handles nearly 39 million passenger trips Transport 26 September 00:57
Libya's presidency seeks consensus on election law Arab World 26 September 00:29
