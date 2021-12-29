Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan trade turnover rises in 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan totaled $626,1 million in January-November 2021, Trend reports via the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

The figure increased by 34.5 percent when compared to the same period last year.

Turkmenistan’s exports to Uzbekistan totaled $450,6 million, while imports from this country to Turkmenistan amounted to $151,5 million.

Turkmenistan was among Uzbekistan's top ten trading partners during the 11 months of this year.

The foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan in the given period was $37,94 billion, an increase of $4,95 billion, which is 15 percent more than the same period last year. Uzbekistan's trade with neighboring countries surpassed $465,5 million last year.

Uzbekistan's top foreign trading partner with more than $6 billion was China during this period. Uzbekistan’s exports exceeded $2 billion, while imports surpassed $4 billion.

Other major trading partners of Uzbekistan in the first 11 months of this year were Russia (almost $6,6 billion), Kazakhstan (more than $3,53 billion), Turkey (more than $3 billion), Korea (more than $1.67 billion), Kyrgyzstan ($852,5 million), Germany ($675,4 million), Ukraine ($622,5 million) and Afghanistan ($576,7 million).