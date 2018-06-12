TAP marks installation of turbo compressors in Albania

12 June 2018 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

On 8 June 2018, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG marked the successful installation of all three turbo compressors at its compressor station in Fier, Albania, said a message from TAP AG consortium.

The turbo compressors are effectively the “beating heart” of the compressor station and will play a key role in ensuring gas transportation through the pipeline system, said the message.

The construction progress of the Fier compressor station is over 30 percent complete and more than 210 people work there, 70 percent of whom are locally employed, according to the consortium.

The Fier compressor station area measures 162,970 m2, which equals approximately 25 football pitches. Construction works are due to be completed in March 2019 and the compressor station is expected to be ready for operation in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We’re one step closer to completing the project and bringing gas to Europe. TAP’s compressor station in Fier is the most important above ground installation in Albania and Fier will be one of TAP’s exit points planned in Albania. This will also be the starting point of the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline (IAP), which further elevates the strategic importance of Fier and Albania in the wider region,” said TAP Project Director John Haynes.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

