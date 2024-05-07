Uzbekistan to resume direct flights with Hungary

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Direct flights between Budapest (Hungary) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan) will resume on June 30, initially with one flight per week, Trend reports.

"Péter Szijjártó, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, emphasized the significant economic benefits of Hungary-Uzbekistan strategic cooperation, noting that several domestic companies are in the final stages of local investments," Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary's Secretary of State for International Communication, wrote on his page on X.

He noted that preparations are nearly complete for a Hungarian pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan and a $165 million poultry processing facility.

Péter Szijjártó also shared that the Uzbek government is setting up a 50-hectare special investment area for Hungarian companies. The Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences collaborates with several local institutions, reinforcing cooperation.

Meanwhile, within the framework of the IX meeting of the Uzbek-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Uzbek-Hungarian Business Forum took place. More than 200 representatives of the business community, heads of ministries and agencies, and experts attended the event to discuss current cooperation issues and identify new promising areas for joint project implementation and trade tie expansion.

Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade in Uzbekistan, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary, attended the forum.

At the forum, participants presented investment projects and organized 137 B2B and G2B meetings, planning to develop new joint venture projects and conclude mutually beneficial trade agreements.