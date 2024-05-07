Uzbekistan, Hungary sign number of bilateral documents

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Uzbekistan and Hungary sign a number of bilateral documents, investment agreements, and export contracts, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade, the documents were signed during the Uzbek-Hungarian Business Forum held in Tashkent.

Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade in Uzbekistan, and Peter Szijjarto the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary, attended the forum.

The parties emphasized a firm commitment to strengthening long-term partnerships and comprehensive support from the business circles of the two countries.

At the forum, participants presented investment projects and organized 137 B2B and G2B meetings, planning to develop new joint venture projects and conclude mutually beneficial trade agreements.

At the same time, both countries are implementing a solid package of investment projects and trade contracts in banking and finance, agriculture, transportation and logistics, machine building, pharmaceuticals, water management, and other sectors.

Within the framework of the IX meeting of the Uzbek-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Uzbek-Hungarian Business Forum took place. More than 200 representatives of the business community, heads of ministries and agencies, and experts attended the event to discuss current cooperation issues and identify new promising areas for joint project implementation and trade ties expansion.