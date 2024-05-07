Azercell releases its first ESG report (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan's leading telecommunications company, Azercell, announces its 2023 ESG (environmental, social, and governance) report

At the event titled "Sustainable Development for Continuous Connectivity: Presentation of Azercell's Annual ESG Report," organized for media representatives and stakeholders, Azercell presented its Sustainability report to the public.

The report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and reflects Azercell's performance for 2023 according to environmental, social and governance criteria.

Azercell's Chief of Legal, Ethics, and Compliance, Shirin Aliyeva, stated that the report reflects Azercell's activities in the areas of environmental, social, and governance, presenting it from a new perspective to stakeholders. She also emphasized the importance of the sustainability strategy that Azercell has embraced in accepting responsibility before the state, society, and the environment for a sustainable and secure future. Sh. Aliyeva noted that the Sustainability strategy is prepared in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The environmental component of the report includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions, efforts to reduce waste, water and fuel, battery recycling and efficient energy consumption. In recent years, in order to protect the environment, the company has deployed two solar-powered base radio stations in Karabakh, as well as stations in Gobustan and Tovuz.

The ISO 14001:2015 standard achieved by Azercell to improve its environmental performance is included in the report as another clear example of the company's commitment to ESG.

The social section of the report reflects projects supported by the company in the fields of education, sports, healthcare, protection of the rights of women and children, as well as digital inclusion in general. The report also includes special programs of Azercell aimed at empowering women and increasing their role in the ICT sector.

The report also includes measures taken by the leading mobile operator to enhance the knowledge, skills, and welfare of its employees. Thanks to these initiatives, Azercell is the only company in the country and the CIS region to be awarded the international "Investors in People" Platinum Certificate.

As noted in the report, Azercell's corporate governance is based on the principle of increasing mutual trust. In this way, the leading mobile operator implements a governance model that promotes transparent decision-making and effective accountability within the organization.

Zarina Zeynalova, President of Azercell Telekom LLC, commented on the report, emphasizing: "In a continuously evolving world, sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity. Sustainable business means uninterrupted and convenient connectivity for our subscribers and the continuous operation of a range of strategic processes and functions in the country. Therefore, sustainability is not just a fashionable concept but a real strategic choice."

Azercell's Sustainability report:

https://www.azercell.com/assets/files/sustainability/aze-acell_sustainability_report_2023_aze_compressed.pdf