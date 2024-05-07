Slovakia's PM concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The official visit of Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico to the Republic of Azerbaijan ended on May 7, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the state flags of the two countries were waving in honor of the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials accompanied Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to the airport.

