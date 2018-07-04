Azerenergy: Stability of Azerbaijan’s energy system to be restored soon

4 July 2018 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The stability of Azerbaijan’s energy system will be restored soon, spokesman for Azerenergy OJSC Yahya Babanli told Trend.

He added that presently, the work is underway to launch the fourth power supply unit of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant.

"Presently, three power supply units of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant are operating in a regular mode,” Babanli said. “The work is underway to launch the fourth power supply unit. All this has a certain impact on the stability of the country's energy system. The stability of the energy system will be fully restored soon."

A failure of the equipment, which led to an accident in the power supply system, occurred on the night from July 2 to July 3 at one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant in Mingachevir city.

Following the incident, supply of electricity to 39 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, including Baku and Ganja, was interrupted.

The state commission was established upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree in connection with the accident that occurred at one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC.

The state commission was charged with investigating of the reasons of the accident and informing the president of Azerbaijan, determining and taking immediate measures to eliminate the consequences of the accident and systematically updating the president about the conducted work.

Together with the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Prosecutor General's Office was instructed to conduct immediate measures to investigate the causes of the accident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

---

Azernews Newspaper
