In january-may 2021, imports of aviation oil and liquefied petroleum gaz in Georgia decreased

According to the Union of Oil Products Importers, in January-May this year, imports of aviation oil and liquefied petroleum gas fell, Trend reports citing BM Georgia.



According to them, in May 2021, the import of aviation oil in Georgia amounted to 5.1 thousand tons, which is 0.1 thousand tons or 1.9% less than the previous month (5.2 thousand tons), and compared to the same period last year (3.0 thousand tons) 2.1 thousand tons, or 70% more.



Among them, in May 2021, 78.4% (4.0 thousand tons) of aviation oil imports came from Turkmenistan, 13.7% (0.7 thousand tons) - from Italy, 7.8% (0.4 thousand tons) - from Greece.



In January-May 2021, imports of aviation oil amounted to 21.3 thousand tons, which is 1.1 thousand tons, or 4.9% less than the same period last year (22.4 thousand tons).

Among them, in the first five months of 2021, 67.6% (14.4 thousand tons) of aviation oil imports came from Turkmenistan, 10.3% (2.2 thousand tons) - from Italy, 8.9% (1.9 thousand tons) - from Turkey, 6.1% (1.3 Thousand tons) - imported from Greece, 4.7% (1.0 thousand tons) - from Azerbaijan, 2.3% (0.5 thousand tons) - from Russia.

As for the import of liquefied gases, the import of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in May 2021 amounted to 3.8 thousand tons, which is 35.7% more than 1 thousand tons compared to April (2.8 thousand tons) and - compared to May last year (3.9 Thousand tons) compared to 0.1 thousand tons or 2.6% less.



Among them, 97.4% (3.7 thousand tons) of imports came from the Russian Federation in May this year. Imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in January-May 2021 amounted to 13.7 thousand tons, which is 5.8 thousand tons or 29.7% less than the same period last year (19.5 thousand tons). It should be noted that 94.9% (13.0 thousand tons) of imports from the Russian Federation for the first 5 months of this year.