Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.13

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports on Sept.13.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $73.002 per barrel, having grown by 24 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $73.41 per barrel, while the minimum - $72.48.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.33 per barrel last week, up by 26 cents (0.4 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.81.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $70.19 per barrel, which is 88 cents (1.3 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $70.7 per barrel, while the minimum - $69.43.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $72.26 per barrel, which is 55 cents (0.8 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $72.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.76.

Oil grade/date Sept.6, 2021 Sept.7, 2021 Sept.8, 2021 Sept.9, 2021 Sept.10, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $72.67 $72.48 $73.12 $73.33 $73.41 $73.002 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $71.99 $71.81 $72.45 $72.67 $72.74 $72.33 Urals (EX NOVO) $69.43 $69.59 $70.54 $70.7 $70.7 $70.19 Brent Dated $72.3 $71.76 $72.34 $72.51 $72.39 $72.26

