Southern Gas Corridor helps EU to keep prices in check - Kadri Simson (Interview)

Oil&Gas 4 February 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Southern Gas Corridor helps EU to keep prices in check - Kadri Simson (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In particular, in the current context of rising energy prices and tight gas markets the relevance of the Southern Gas Corridor for enhancing security of supply in Europe has only increased, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Azerbaijan offers the EU gas supplies from a new source and via a new route. I believe that TAP has a positive impact on the countries and regions it serves, and greatly contributes to reliable, competitive and affordable supply in Southern East Europe. The Southern Gas Corridor has a strategic importance for the European Union,” she said.

The energy commissioner recalled that the first flows from TAP started in December 2020 and will be ramped up to full potential of 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) by this summer.

“Part of this capacity is being used in Southern European market, making this region less dependent on one supplier. The remaining capacity arrives in Italy and allows the Italian gas market to further diversify its supply options, to enhance the security of supply and to make the gas market more liquid and competitive,” added Simson.

The European commissioner went on to add that any new or additional supply helps with price pressure.

“The arrival of supplies from the Southern Gas Corridor on the Italian gas market had initially a significant effect on reducing the wholesale price of gas in this market. This is the best evidence that open, competitive gas markets with diversified gas routes are the best option for the EU to keep the gas prices in check. The Southern Gas Corridor helps the EU to achieve this objective. Therefore, we are looking forward to strategic energy cooperation with Azerbaijan,” she explained.

Talking on measures for mitigating the gas crisis in Europe, Simson noted that already in October, the Commission provided a toolbox with a selection of measures for Member States to alleviate the impact of high prices, especially on the vulnerable.

“Next to measures that are targeted to support end consumers, e.g. via social payments or tax reductions, there are also mid to long-term measures focusing on increasing resilience by reducing import dependency. This can be achieved by energy efficiency gains (i.e. reducing consumption), stepping up investments in renewable energy as well as improving the functioning of the gas market. More than 20 Member States have taken steps outlined in the toolbox and our preliminary analysis shows that these measures amount to around 21 billion euros. The Commission itself proposed in December changes to EU law that would improve the use of gas storage, create the option for voluntary joint purchases of gas reserves and reinforce solidarity between Member States in case of a supply crisis. In addition, we are reaching out to our main suppliers – including Azerbaijan – to explore options to increase supplies to the EU. This would both reduce the price pressure as well as strengthen security of supply,” she said.

Kadri Simson also spoke about the work done to reach zero emission in Europe.

“We are well on the way. The EU has reached unanimous agreement on the long-term aim of achieving climate-neutrality by 2050 and have also set a common target for 2030. This is embodied in the European Climate Law, which entered into force last year. In July and December last year, the Commission came out with concrete proposals to achieve our goals. The package includes more than a dozen cross-sectoral measures and will help the EU to reduce its emissions by at least 55% by 2030,” said the European commissioner.

She pointed out that the EU met comfortably its renewables target for 2020 and was close to its energy efficiency target for the same period.

“We are therefore on track to reach its intermediate objectives in 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050. 75% of the EU’s overall greenhouse gas emissions result from the production and use of energy. It will therefore be important to decarbonise the energy sector rapidly, e.g. through the electrification of the transport and heating and cooling sectors. Natural gas will still be needed for many years to come during the EU’s transition, in particular to replace more polluting energy sources,” Commissioner Simson concluded.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
AFD talks new co-op perspectives with Georgia (Exclusive)
AFD talks new co-op perspectives with Georgia (Exclusive)
Spanish Aqualia invests in Georgia’s GGU
Spanish Aqualia invests in Georgia’s GGU
Cost of paid services provided to Baku's population increases
Cost of paid services provided to Baku's population increases
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
China Energy continues leading world in wind power capacity Other News 08:28
Southern Gas Corridor helps EU to keep prices in check - Kadri Simson (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:00
All in a day: Zuckerberg loses $29 bln, Bezos set to pocket $20 bln World 07:27
Israel signs defense agreement with Bahrain in Gulf first Israel 06:55
19 killed in Nigeria road crash Other News 06:16
Germany eyes Lockheed F-35 fighter jet; no final decision -source Europe 05:37
Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. down: EIA US 04:46
US approves potential weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan Arab World 04:09
Four senior aides to Boris Johnson resign in wake of 'Partygate' scandal Europe 03:32
Erdogan to discuss Turkey-UAE ties with MBZ this month Turkey 02:51
European Commission proposes to extend COVID certificate validity by 1 yr Europe 02:13
Turkish Parliament ratified Shusha Declaration Politics 01:38
Italian President Sergio Mattarella sworn in for a second term Europe 01:17
13 terrorists, 7 soldiers killed in attacks on military camps in SW Pakistan World 00:38
ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says US 00:22
Southern Gas Corridor - Europe's big hope amid crisis Economy 00:01
EU will continue to support Kyrgyzstan's health system - Ambassador Eduard Auer Kyrgyzstan 3 February 23:36
N.Ireland first minister quits over post-Brexit trade rules Europe 3 February 23:12
One migrant dead, 16 missing after boat sinks near Spain's Canary Islands Europe 3 February 22:37
Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss bilateral ties Politics 3 February 22:09
Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdogan Turkey 3 February 21:43
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on unfounded statements of Turkish MP Politics 3 February 21:11
Turkey, Ukraine sign agreement on joint production of UAVs Turkey 3 February 20:57
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament arrives on official visit to Lithuania Politics 3 February 20:47
EU Commissioner meets with Assistant to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO) Politics 3 February 20:45
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 3 February 20:43
Turkey shares cargo transshipment via ports for 2021 Turkey 3 February 20:14
National libraries of Azerbaijan, Hungary to develop co-op Politics 3 February 20:08
Azerbaijan's Ombudsman appeals to international community Politics 3 February 19:40
AFD talks new co-op perspectives with Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 3 February 19:01
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy shares forecast for oil refining in 2022 Kazakhstan 3 February 18:35
Uzbek auto market crippled by country wide power outage Uzbekistan 3 February 18:28
Kazakhstan to revise requirements for petrochemical exchange traders Kazakhstan 3 February 18:04
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy developing new pricing mechanisms for petroleum products Kazakhstan 3 February 18:00
Israel's El Al Airlines signs deal to buy smaller rival Arkia Israel 3 February 17:54
Tesla recalls 817,000 vehicles in U.S. over seat belt reminder alert US 3 February 17:52
Hungary discloses number of scholarships for Azerbaijani students Society 3 February 17:39
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto Economy 3 February 17:23
Spanish Aqualia invests in Georgia’s GGU Georgia 3 February 17:15
Kazakhstan boosts crude oil output y-o-y Oil&Gas 3 February 17:10
Lending to legal entities up in Kazakhstan Finance 3 February 17:10
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender to purchase spare parts for pumps Tenders 3 February 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Baku city registers rise in trade turnover in 2021 Economy 3 February 17:09
Measures to be taken against illegal mining - Kazakh energy minister ICT 3 February 17:05
Uzbekistan to co-op with UAE company in fashion and design field Uzbekistan 3 February 16:54
Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund shares data on issued mortgage loans Economy 3 February 16:53
Baku records increase in monthly salary of hired employees in 2021 Economy 3 February 16:47
Value of industrial production in Baku increases Economy 3 February 16:46
Kazakhstan unveils volume of coal, crude oil extraction in 2021 Oil&Gas 3 February 16:44
Armenia has no right to impose any conditions for border delimitation - Azerbaijani minister Politics 3 February 16:42
Hungary pays special attention to mine clearance in Azerbaijani liberated lands – minister Politics 3 February 16:33
Uzbekistan plans to further develop its energy sector Uzbekistan 3 February 16:31
Georgia's inflation rate, consumer price index up Georgia 3 February 16:29
Number of Azerbaijan-Hungary flights may be increased - minister Economy 3 February 16:28
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture talks start of filming movie about second Karabakh war Society 3 February 16:28
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds regular foreign currency auction Finance 3 February 16:07
Foreign Affairs Committee of Turkish parliament approves Shusha Declaration Politics 3 February 16:06
Turkey sees relations with Azerbaijan as historical responsibility - deputy FM Politics 3 February 16:05
Azerbaijan reveals 2022 plans for gas supply to Italy Oil&Gas 3 February 15:59
Turkish ministry discloses number of vessels received by local ports in 2021 Turkey 3 February 15:52
Bulgaria interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in renewables sphere – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 3 February 15:44
Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs hold joint press conference (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 February 15:43
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 3 February 15:42
Azerbaijan confirms 6,113 more COVID-19 cases, 3,267 recoveries Society 3 February 15:42
Cost of paid services provided to Baku's population increases Economy 3 February 15:41
Azerbaijani border serviceman dies Politics 3 February 15:36
Meeting between Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs begins Politics 3 February 15:36
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan may cooperate within PV projects - minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 3 February 15:30
Azerbaijan locates people suspected of criminal ties with foreign intelligence in 2021 Politics 3 February 15:22
Bulgaria waiting for SOCAR’s response for investing its gas infrastructure – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 3 February 15:15
Private sector becomes leader in terms of Baku's construction output Construction 3 February 15:10
Turkish president arrives in Ukraine on official visit Politics 3 February 14:57
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Zahedan International Airport down Transport 3 February 14:54
President Erdogan shares expectations from upcoming visit of Israeli president to Turkey Politics 3 February 14:53
Bulgarian energy minister talks on steps to speed up IGB’s construction (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 3 February 14:50
Russia increases imports of goods from non-CIS countries by 37.2% to $20.62 bln in 2022 Russia 3 February 14:47
Azerbaijani State Border Service talks demining work in liberated areas for 2021 Politics 3 February 14:43
Nasdaq futures sink 2% after Facebook's dour forecast US 3 February 14:42
Bulgaria believes IGB to enter into commercial operation from beginning of 2H2022 – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 3 February 14:37
Turkmenistan ready to increase natural gas supplies to China Oil&Gas 3 February 14:31
Azerbaijani Culture Center may open in Hungary Economy 3 February 14:21
Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to rise in Iran Finance 3 February 14:20
Southern Gas Corridor to transform Bulgaria into major part of infrastructure for gas supply from alternative sources – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 3 February 14:18
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts plastic pallets up for bidding Business 3 February 14:07
Hungary discloses timeframe for buying gas from Azerbaijan Economy 3 February 13:53
Kazakhstan's oil refineries to switch to extended overhaul period Kazakhstan 3 February 13:43
Baku to host 8th ministerial meeting within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Oil&Gas 3 February 13:34
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction long-term notes Finance 3 February 13:18
Kazakh-German JV opens tender for studies of wells Tenders 3 February 13:17
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss timely solutions to int'l cargo shipment problems Transport 3 February 13:16
Azerbaijan finds more cluster bombs at scene of explosion in Yevlakh – ministry Society 3 February 13:14
ADB to continue supporting private sector-led development in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 3 February 13:12
Digital currency can be exchanged for cash, says PM Narendra Modi Other News 3 February 13:08
Turkmenistan can produce first IT software product for export - USAID ICT 3 February 13:07
Azerbaijan's SMBDA opens tender for fair organization services Tenders 3 February 13:03
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange puts polyethylene up for sale Business 3 February 12:59
Uzbekistan to privatize one of key chemical companies through IFC's help Uzbekistan 3 February 12:58
Azerbaijan taking measures to increase export of its products to Hungary - Food Safety Agency Economy 3 February 12:56
Turkey reports number of cars handled via local ports in 2021 Turkey 3 February 12:54
Investigation of reasons of blackout in Central Asia continues - Kazakh energy minister Kazakhstan 3 February 12:49
All news