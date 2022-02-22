EIB, Solas Sustainable Energy Fund ink energy efficiency agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

Solas Sustainable Energy Fund ICAV (SSEF), a fund advised by Solas Capital AG, has reached its first close with €140 million, including a €30 million commitment by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Trend reports with reference to EIB.

An initial investment will be made into a project portfolio of energy efficiency measures in buildings. Buildings are responsible for 40 percebt of the European Union’s energy consumption, and 36 percent of its CO2 emissions. To achieve near zero emissions in buildings, crowding-in private institutional capital will be essential as public funding is not sufficient. SSEF is offering the market a unique financing solution and is closing the gap between energy efficiency funding needs and institutional investor requirements.

SSEF also signed an agreement with the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency (PF4EE) support scheme, a joint initiative launched by the European Commission via the LIFE programme and the EIB. One of the goals of PF4EE is to encourage private institutional investors such as insurers and pension funds to invest in European energy efficiency infrastructure, particularly in the small and medium-sized (SME) sector. Further cornerstone investors of SSEF are the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), IDEAL insurance as well as MEAG, the asset manager of the Munich Re group.

The fund will be advised by Solas Capital AG, a specialist investment advisor in the energy efficiency sector. Solas Capital partners with a wide variety of leading energy service companies, project developers, equipment manufacturers, and public sector bodies across the European Union to help facilitate their access to tailor-made financing and enable new investment in energy efficiency.

SSEF will offer funding for energy-saving business models focusing on the renovation of existing infrastructure, particularly buildings, using established and reliable energy efficient technologies such as modern heating and cooling systems, combined heat and power units, solar rooftops, building fabric, LED lighting, etc. Projects in both the public and private sectors will be supported, including the SME sector, which faces more challenges in securing finance.

