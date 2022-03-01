Italian PM points to need to double TAP’s capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Italy needs to think about increasing the regasification capacity and a possible doubling of the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Trend reports.

“The diversification of energy supply sources is fundamental. it is a goal to be pursued regardless of what will happen to Russian gas supplies in the immediate future. We must first of all aim for a decisive increase in the production of renewable energies. We must continue to simplify procedures for onshore and offshore projects - as we are already doing - and invest in the development of biomethane. Gas remains a useful transition fuel. We need to think about increasing the regasification capacity and a possible doubling of the capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline,” he told Italian media.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

