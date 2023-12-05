Azerbaijan, Albania explore gas supply prospects for Korca city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. During a meeting on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and Albania's Energy Minister Belinda Balluku, discussed the potential for gas supplies to Albania's Korca city, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s energy ministry.

The ministers praised the advancement of Azerbaijani-Albanian cooperation, emphasizing the significance of energy collaboration for Albania's development as a gas transit country and ensuring energy security.

The discussions also encompassed crude oil supply and cooperation in other promising areas.

Additionally, the ministers focused on establishing a Joint Intergovernmental Commission, building on the Azerbaijan-Albania Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation Working Group, with plans for the commission's meeting in Baku.

Albania is one of the countries through which the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor passes. However, for the time being, Albania is not receiving Azerbaijani gas due to the lack of the necessary infrastructure.

Albania intends to connect the Vlora TPP with the TAP through the gas pipeline as well as the LNG terminal to improve the energy security of the country and the region. As recently reported by the European Commission, connecting Albania to regional gas pipelines such as TAP and the Ionic-Adriatic Pipeline will increase the energy security of the region.

Some 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 1 billion will go to Italy and 200 million to Albania, will be transported via TAP from 2026.

