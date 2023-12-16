IGB to have more options for capacity booking from new players

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16.. The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will have more options for capacity booking from new players, Teodora Georgieva, Executive Officer of ICGB, the pipeline operator, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Developing new infrastructure like interconnectors and LNG terminals enhances the energy security and diversification of natural gas supplies - for both Greece and Bulgaria and the broader region. With Greece focusing strategically on the development of LNG terminals – for example the one in Alexandroupolis, IGB should see increased market interest and more options for capacity booking from new players that haven’t been this active in the region before," she said.

Teodora Georgieva noted that having this in mind, ICGB is actively working on the expansion of the IGB pipeline’s capacity to enable transportation of increased natural gas quantities.

"Such a move will undoubtedly support our ability to meet the growing demand for new and reliable routes for diversified deliveries and will enable extending gas supplies to neighboring countries," noted the executive director.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. The gas pipeline enables the transportation of natural gas from new sources to other countries in the region as well, including Moldova and Ukraine.

