Azerbaijan forecasts growth in electricity generation during 2024-2027 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Electricity generation in Azerbaijan through wind and solar power plants will grow 2.5 times by 2026, a government source told Trend.

It was noted that wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan are expected to produce 669 million kWh of electricity in 2024.

"It is planned to reach 1.66 billion kWh in 2025, production of electricity at the expense of these renewable sources (RES) will be kept at about 1.67 billion kWh per year in 2026-2027," the source said.

It was noted that significant growth of electricity generation in Azerbaijan by wind and solar power in 2025 will be achieved, in particular, due to the expected commissioning of wind power plant Khizi-Absheron with a capacity of 240 megawatts (ACWA Power project) and the Shafag solar power plant, with the same capacity in Jabrayil district (project of bp, SOCAR and Azerbaijan Investment Company).

Azerbaijani government's goal is to increase the share of RES (in general, through wind, solar, water and bio-sources) to 33 percent (i.e. 1,870 MW) by 2028 from the current 20 percent (1,688 MW). As for the projections for total power generation in Azerbaijan for 2024-2027, the cumulative figure is targeted at 27-28 billion KWh.

At the same time, 25.8 billion kWh of electricity may be produced at thermal power plants (TPPs, the basis of Azerbaijan's energy system) in 2024, 25.9 billion kWh in 2025, 26.5 billion kWh in 2026 and about 27 billion kWh in 2027.

Electricity generation by all types of power plants in Azerbaijan totaled 26.1 billion kWh in 2022, of which thermal power plants produced 24.7 billion kWh and hydropower plants produced 1.4 billion kWh.