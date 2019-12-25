Uzbek Commodity Exchange publishes prices on various product segments

25 December 2019 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan imports construction materials worth $1.2B in 2019
Business 17:00
Uzbekistan sets up structure for co-op with international transport, logistics companies
Transport 16:28
Volume of transactions on Uzbek Commodity Exchange up by 10%
Finance 14:48
Uzbekistan’s Textile exports amounts to over $1.4B in 2019
Business 14:12
Uzbekistan licenses Ernst & Young as investment advisor
Finance 14:09
Uzbekistan’s Almalyk MMC plans to use $3.3B worth of investments in 2020
Business 13:36
Latest
Larger EU members reduce power consumption
Oil&Gas 17:09
Kazakhstan to increase intelligent systems use in country’s road sector
ICT 17:08
Azerbaijan reduces multiple-entry visa fees for US, Korean citizens
Tourism 17:00
Uzbekistan imports construction materials worth $1.2B in 2019
Business 17:00
MP: Iran hopes Supreme Leader to help solve FATF issue
Business 16:56
Iran intends to establish co-op with Turkey in developing artificial intelligence
Business 16:49
Volume of loans issued by commercial banks of Georgia increases
Finance 16:49
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan pursues large-scale, elaborate social security policy
Politics 16:47
Diversification of energy production to strengthen Azerbaijan’s export potential
Oil&Gas 16:42