Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 1- 8)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.1944 manat ($4.232) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,892.8154 manat ($1,701), which is 0.24 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 27
|
2,926.652
|
May 4
|
2,887.646
|
April 28
|
2,886.549
|
May 5
|
2,887.569
|
April 29
|
2,907.995
|
May 6
|
2,895.058
|
April 30
|
2,910.468
|
May 7
|
2,876.332
|
May 1
|
2,868.385
|
May 8
|
2,917.472
|
Average weekly
|
2,900.0098
|
Average weekly
|
2,892/8154
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.78008 manat (4.5 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.57052 manat ($15), which is 3.05 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 27
|
26.0155
|
May 4
|
25.4023
|
April 28
|
25.6243
|
May 5
|
25.1409
|
April 29
|
25.8295
|
May 6
|
25.5967
|
April 30
|
25.9995
|
May 7
|
25.4783
|
May 1
|
25.4078
|
May 8
|
26.2344
|
Average weekly
|
25.77532
|
Average weekly
|
25.57052
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 19.1832 manat ($11.2).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,304.2948 manat ($767.2), which is 1.47 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 27
|
1,311.712
|
May 4
|
1,301.648
|
April 28
|
1,293.751
|
May 5
|
1,304.733
|
April 29
|
1,323.255
|
May 6
|
1,305.456
|
April 30
|
1,323.62
|
May 7
|
1,299.319
|
May 1
|
1,311.287
|
May 8
|
1,310.318
|
Average weekly
|
1,312.725
|
Average weekly
|
1,304.2948
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 635.9068 manat ($374).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,166.9932 manat ($1,863), which is 20.07 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 27
|
3,513.475
|
May 4
|
3,273.044
|
April 28
|
3,309.611
|
May 5
|
3,171.563
|
April 29
|
3,361.827
|
May 6
|
3,089.487
|
April 30
|
3,337.304
|
May 7
|
3,095.93
|
May 1
|
3,340.322
|
May 8
|
3,204.942
|
Average weekly
|
3,372.5078
|
Average weekly
|
3,166.9932
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 9).
---
Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva