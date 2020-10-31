Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan dropped by 39.78 manat or 1.2 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,219.908 manat, which is 0.8 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Oct. 19 3,234.84 Oct. 26 3,225.68 Oct. 20 3,231.9 Oct. 27 3,243.46 Oct. 21 3,262.589 Oct. 28 3,244.3 Oct. 22 3,253.13 Oct. 29 3,200.2 Oct. 23 3,240.63 Oct. 31 3,185.9 Average weekly 3,244.6178 Average weekly 3,219.908

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.4237 manat or 3.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.8539 manat, which is 2.5 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Oct. 19 41.1783 Oct. 26 41.3246 Oct. 20 41.5874 Oct. 27 41.6292 Oct. 21 42.6714 Oct. 28 41.4826 Oct. 22 42.1131 Oct. 29 39.9322 Oct. 23 41.9312 Oct. 31 39.9009 Average weekly 41.8963 Average weekly 40.8539

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 57.68 manat (3.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,492.664 manat, which is 0.09 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Oct. 12 1,476.06 Oct. 26 1,515.65 Oct. 13 1,458.24 Oct. 27 1,497.44 Oct. 14 1,501.372 Oct. 28 1,508.75 Oct. 15 1,510.04 Oct. 29 1,483.51 Oct. 16 1,511.13 Oct. 31 1,457.97 Average weekly 1,491.3684 Average weekly 1,492.664

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 272.45 manat (6.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,947.668 manat, which is 2.6 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Oct. 19 4,005.07 Oct. 26 4,045.44 Oct. 20 3,997.53 Oct. 27 4,044.56 Oct. 21 4,102.109 Oct. 28 3,997.68 Oct. 22 4,094.11 Oct. 29 3,877.67 Oct. 23 4,072.77 Oct. 31 3,772.99 Average weekly 4,054.3178 Average weekly 3,947.668

