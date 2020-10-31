Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan dropped by 39.78 manat or 1.2 percent.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,219.908 manat, which is 0.8 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Oct. 19
|
3,234.84
|
Oct. 26
|
3,225.68
|
Oct. 20
|
3,231.9
|
Oct. 27
|
3,243.46
|
Oct. 21
|
3,262.589
|
Oct. 28
|
3,244.3
|
Oct. 22
|
3,253.13
|
Oct. 29
|
3,200.2
|
Oct. 23
|
3,240.63
|
Oct. 31
|
3,185.9
|
Average weekly
|
3,244.6178
|
Average weekly
|
3,219.908
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.4237 manat or 3.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.8539 manat, which is 2.5 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Oct. 19
|
41.1783
|
Oct. 26
|
41.3246
|
Oct. 20
|
41.5874
|
Oct. 27
|
41.6292
|
Oct. 21
|
42.6714
|
Oct. 28
|
41.4826
|
Oct. 22
|
42.1131
|
Oct. 29
|
39.9322
|
Oct. 23
|
41.9312
|
Oct. 31
|
39.9009
|
Average weekly
|
41.8963
|
Average weekly
|
40.8539
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 57.68 manat (3.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,492.664 manat, which is 0.09 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Oct. 12
|
1,476.06
|
Oct. 26
|
1,515.65
|
Oct. 13
|
1,458.24
|
Oct. 27
|
1,497.44
|
Oct. 14
|
1,501.372
|
Oct. 28
|
1,508.75
|
Oct. 15
|
1,510.04
|
Oct. 29
|
1,483.51
|
Oct. 16
|
1,511.13
|
Oct. 31
|
1,457.97
|
Average weekly
|
1,491.3684
|
Average weekly
|
1,492.664
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 272.45 manat (6.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,947.668 manat, which is 2.6 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Oct. 19
|
4,005.07
|
Oct. 26
|
4,045.44
|
Oct. 20
|
3,997.53
|
Oct. 27
|
4,044.56
|
Oct. 21
|
4,102.109
|
Oct. 28
|
3,997.68
|
Oct. 22
|
4,094.11
|
Oct. 29
|
3,877.67
|
Oct. 23
|
4,072.77
|
Oct. 31
|
3,772.99
|
Average weekly
|
4,054.3178
|
Average weekly
|
3,947.668
---
