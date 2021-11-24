Iranian currency rates for November 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased in price, compared to November 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,305 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.24 Iranian rial on Nov.23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,215 56,328 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,026 45,158 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,651 4,684 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,716 4,715 1 Danish krone DKK 6,362 6,360 1 Indian rupee INR 564 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,782 138,802 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,968 23,967 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,521 36,635 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,037 33,106 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,2158 29,253 1 South African rand ZAR 2,651 2,661 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,259 3,690 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,321 30,386 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,751 30,808 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,017 48,969 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,072 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,078 35,116 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,112 9,131 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,573 6,577 100 Thai baths THB 126,725 127,334 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,009 10,037 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,275 35,294 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,305 47,294 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,680 9,681 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,501 13,484 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,944 2,948 1 Afghan afghani AFN 446 446 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,697 16,754 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,7984 82,725 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,556 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,845 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,215 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,356 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 319,000-322,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur